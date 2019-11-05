Home

MILLER, Geoffrey James (Geoff). Died suddenly on Saturday 2 November, 2019 at his home in Rotorua, aged 86 years. Husband to Nan (nee Ackroyd). Loving father and father-in- law of Kate and David, Cheryl and Alex, and Lyz. Cherished grandfather of Toby, Emma, Chelsea, and Cameron. A Freemason of 65 years with honours of the 31st degree. Almoner of Rotorua Arawa 406. "He will be dearly missed" Donations to St Luke's Anglican Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The Funeral and Masonic Tribute to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, corner of Amohia and Pukuatua Street, on Friday 8 November at 2pm. Thereafter, private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
