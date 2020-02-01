Home

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christ Church
243 Wicksteed Street
Wanganui
TOLLEY, Geoffrey Greayer (Geoff). Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved Husband and best friend of Erica. Precious Dad of Jason and Michelle (Auckland), and Rozel and Ronil Krishnan (Auckland). Fun-loving Papa of Iris, Lily, and Oscar; Finn, Ava, and Zara. Dearly loved brother of Erica Ball (Australia). All messages to the Tolley family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Geoff at Christ Church, 243 Wicksteed Street, Wanganui on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
