HERBERT, Geoffrey George. Peacefully in Whangarei Hospital on 9 th March 2020, age 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy, father and father-in-law of Lauren and Les, Leanne and Linley and their families. Much loved Pop and GG of 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Two memorial services are to be held; at Coopers Beach Bowling Club, Far North on Monday 16 March at 2pm, and at the Stratford District Citizens & Services Club, Taranaki on Wednesday 18 March at 11am, followed by interment at Taranaki Crematorium. "Should my family all agree, My body shall cremated be, Return my ashes to the earth, To the homeland of my birth, Where Joy's ashes were placed some years before, To be together for evermore" QED - GGH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020