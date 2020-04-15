Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Frederick KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Geoffrey Frederick KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Geoffrey Frederick. (of Milford and Te Aroha). On Sunday, 12th April 2020 at Somervale Retirement Village, Mount Maunganui in his 91st year. Dearly loved Uncle of David and Marge (of Papamoa), Tracey and Maureen (of Lake Rotoiti), and Julie and Brian (of Parnell). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Josephine and Paddy Mackay (of Waihou). A trusted and dearly loved gentleman. A private cremation for Geoffrey has been held. All communication to the Knight family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -