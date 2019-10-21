|
|
|
ROCKEL, Geoffrey Forrester (Geof). Passed away peacefully at home on 18 October 2019; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Gloria, and the late Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Helen, Yvonne and Roushtie, Linda and Steuart, Alan and Fiona, also, Elizabeth and Stephen, Linda and Warwick, Fiona and Doug, Susan and Ross. Treasured by all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Rockel Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019