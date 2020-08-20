|
FULTON, Geoffrey Eustace. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn and Norma. Much loved father of Simon and Michael, father-in-law of Laurie and Darryl. Much loved stepdad of Gayleen, David, Lorraine (deceased), Jonathan and their partners. Adored Poppa of his many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. He will be missed by us all. A Celebration of Geoffrey's life will be held in Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 22nd August at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020