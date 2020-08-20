Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Geoffrey Eustace FULTON Notice
FULTON, Geoffrey Eustace. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn and Norma. Much loved father of Simon and Michael, father-in-law of Laurie and Darryl. Much loved stepdad of Gayleen, David, Lorraine (deceased), Jonathan and their partners. Adored Poppa of his many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. He will be missed by us all. A Celebration of Geoffrey's life will be held in Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 22nd August at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
