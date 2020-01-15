|
|
|
ROBINSON, Geoffrey Earle (Geoff). Born February 06, 1930. Passed away on January 05, 2020 after a long illness, in his 90th year. Friend and husband of Dulcie for 75 years. Loved father and father in law of Clive, Leanne and Kingsley. Poppa to Simon and Leonie, James and Lauren, (the late) Jack, Fynn and William. Uncle and friend to many. Thanks to staff at Glenburn Rest Home. A private service was held on Friday 10th January. At peace now and roaming free.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020