|
|
|
WALKER, Geoffrey Donald Campbell. (1955-2019). Beloved son of Marcella and the late Don Walker. Loving husband of Kate, and proud and adoring father of Louise, Rachel and Michael, and their husband and partners Mitchell, James and Gemma. Doting grandfather of little Eddie. A beautiful servant leader who dedicated his life to serving God, his family, and the wider community. Geoff has touched the lives of many people. His memory and the lessons he taught us will live on in our hearts forever. A service to celebrate Geoff's life will be held at Holy Trinity Church Devonport on Wednesday 12th of June at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family have requested donations to the Holy Trinity Hall Redevelopment Fund- a cause close to Geoff's heart. Account number: 02-0136-0017653-97
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More