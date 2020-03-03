|
RIMMER, Geoffrey Charles (Geoff). Passed away on February 29, 2020, at Middlemore Hospital, aged 75. Beloved husband and best mate of Lorraine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Selwyn and Kate, Nicola and Dylan. Treasured grandad of Amy, Elise, Charlie and Alys. Special brother of Doug, Carol and the late Sue, and uncle of their families. "This is one journey in our travels that you have to take alone, you are forever in our hearts.' A service for Geoff will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday March 6 at 2.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns would be appreciated. Special thanks to the medical, nursing and support staff at Middlemore and Auckland Hospitals who looked after Geoff and our family so caringly. Any communications to the Rimmer Family c/- Davis Funerals, P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020