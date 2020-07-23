Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
East Coast Bays Methodist Church
864 Beach Road
Waiake
Geoffrey Charles (Geoff) RAY

Geoffrey Charles (Geoff) RAY Notice
RAY, Geoffrey Charles (Geoff). Peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 21 July 2020, just short of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband of Jewyl for 65 years. Loved Dad of Lynley, Peter, Vivienne and the late Judith. Loved Grandad of Melissa and Adam; David, Janine, Tyrel and Daniel; Luke and Jessica. Memorial service to be held on Saturday 25 July at 2pm at East Coast Bays Methodist Church, 864 Beach Road, Waiake. Communications to 4780221 or 28 Carlisle Road, Browns Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
