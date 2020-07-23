|
RAY, Geoffrey Charles (Geoff). Peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday 21 July 2020, just short of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband of Jewyl for 65 years. Loved Dad of Lynley, Peter, Vivienne and the late Judith. Loved Grandad of Melissa and Adam; David, Janine, Tyrel and Daniel; Luke and Jessica. Memorial service to be held on Saturday 25 July at 2pm at East Coast Bays Methodist Church, 864 Beach Road, Waiake. Communications to 4780221 or 28 Carlisle Road, Browns Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020