Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
St George's Anglican Church
Geoffrey Bonaker WESTWOOD


1921 - 2020
Geoffrey Bonaker WESTWOOD Notice
WESTWOOD, Geoffrey Bonaker. 21 May 1921 - 14 May 2020. Honoured member of the Alpine Sports Club Inc. Beloved husband of the late Audrey Elizabeth Westwood. Loved and esteemed elder brother of David Westwood. Remembered by his family: Sarah, John and Peter Westwood and their partners Natasha and Rae, his grandchildren Emily and Georgia, and sister in law Lois Westwood and nephew and niece Stephen and Claire. Funeral service and memorial to be held at St George's Anglican Church, Gate Pa, Tauranga in the future when travel restrictions permit. Contact: [email protected] Correspondence to the Westwood family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
