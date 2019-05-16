Home

Geoff BENDALL Notice
BENDALL, Geoff. Dad decided, Tuesday 14th May 2019, was a good day to move on from this lifetime. He always had bigger and better plans! He moved on very peacefully in his sleep, no fuss, just, 'I'm done'. Loving husband of Jane. Dad to Caroline and Kimberley. Pop to Tawnee, Bronte and Kordell. Grandpa to Na?va and Miller. Go well Dad!! Dad's Life Celebration will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Monday 20th May at 11am followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2019
