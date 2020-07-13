Home

Genevieve Patricia WESTCOTT

Genevieve Patricia WESTCOTT Notice
WESTCOTT, Genevieve Patricia. Peacefully on Friday 10 July 2020 at Cranford Hospice with her family by her side aged 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in- law to Jamie and Izzy. Proud grandmother to Chance. Cherished sister to Jan, John, Jeffrey, Bridgette, Chris, Kathleen, Jamie and Patrick. Friend and colleague to so many. A service for Gen will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1.00pm For those that cannot make it, a live stream can be viewed at tongandperyer.co.nz/web-stream. Messages to the Gen's family can be sent to PO Box 967 Hastings.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020
