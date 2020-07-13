|
WESTCOTT, Genevieve Patricia. Peacefully on Friday 10 July 2020 at Cranford Hospice with her family by her side aged 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in- law to Jamie and Izzy. Proud grandmother to Chance. Cherished sister to Jan, John, Jeffrey, Bridgette, Chris, Kathleen, Jamie and Patrick. Friend and colleague to so many. A service for Gen will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1.00pm For those that cannot make it, a live stream can be viewed at tongandperyer.co.nz/web-stream. Messages to the Gen's family can be sent to PO Box 967 Hastings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020