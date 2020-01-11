|
|
|
O'ROURKE, Sister Genevieve (Margaret Mary) O.P. Died peacefully at Calvary Hospital Invercargill on Wednesday January 8, 2020, in the 70th year of her Religious Profession. Much loved by her Dominican Sisters; her late parents, Michael and Jessica; her late brother and sister-in- law, Charles and Monica; her nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michael, Graeme, Stephen, Anthony, and Genevieve; their families, many friends, ex-pupils and parishioners throughout New Zealand. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, 11 January 2020, at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill, followed by burial at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to Dominican Sisters, PO Box 5395, Dunedin 9054 or to the tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020