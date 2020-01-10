Home

Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
03-218 4095
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Calvary Chapel
215 Centre Street
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary's Basilica
Tyne Street
Invercargill
View Map
Sister Genevieve (Margaret Mary) O'ROURKE

Sister Genevieve (Margaret Mary) O'ROURKE Notice
O'ROURKE, Sister Genevieve (Margaret Mary) O.P. Died peacefully at Calvary Hospital Invercargill on Wednesday January 8, 2020, in the 70th year of her Religious Profession. Much loved by her Dominican Sisters; her late parents, Michael and Jessica; her late brother and sister-in- law, Charles and Monica; her nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michael, Graeme, Stephen, Anthony, and Genevieve; their families, many friends, ex-pupils and parishioners throughout New Zealand. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, 11 January 2020, at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill, followed by burial at the Eastern Cemetery. A vigil will be prayed at the Calvary Chapel, 215 Centre Street, on Friday evening at 7.00pm. Messages to Dominican Sisters, PO Box 5395, Dunedin 9054 or to the tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
