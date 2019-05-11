|
WHITE, Gene. Peacefully at home on 10th May 2019. In his 79th year. Dearly loved husband to Ruth. Much loved Dad and father in law to Bobby and Brenda, Sheldon and Karen. Loved Koro to Ben; Leona and Tama, and Toni-Maree, and great koro to Esamae and Avana. "We will miss you." Donations to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Gene will be held at the Newstead Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 14th May at 2.00 pm. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
