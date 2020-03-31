|
SHEPHERD, Gena. Born August 04, 1939. Passed away on March 26, 2020. Gena died as the result of an accident. Dearly loved wife of 59 years of Robin. Loving mother of Peter, Stephen, Michael and Joanne. Adored grandmother of Veronica, PJ, Tristan,Mihi, Rory and Kitty. Respected friend of many in NZ and overseas. She touched the lives of hundreds as a teacher, artist, friend, animal breeder and trainer. She will be sorely missed. With the current constraints, a funeral cannot be held but there will be a memorial service at a later date. The family is deeply appreciative of help given by friends, ambulance, fire brigade, police and helicopter personnel. Messages can be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations to Northland Rescue Helicopter via their web site.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020