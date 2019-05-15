|
|
|
KOSTELIJK, Geertruida (Truus). Passed away peacefully at home on 13 May 2019; aged 91. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Derek and Elizabeth, and Michael. Oma of Emma and Ian, Leah, and Susan, and wife of the late Dirk Kostelijk. She will always be remembered as a strong, loving, dedicated wife, mother, and Oma. Now at peace. A service will be held at Long Bay Baptist Church, 282 Glenvar Road, Torbay, on Friday 17 May at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
