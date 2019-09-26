|
BOERSEN, Geertrudis Maria (Trudy). Born June 20, 1950. Passed away on September 24, 2019. After a courageous long battle with cancer, Trudy found peace on Tuesday 24th September. To celebrate her life, a Mass will be held on Saturday 28th September at 1:30pm at the Sisters of St Joseph Convent, 56 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay. A further Memorial service will be held at St Thomas Moore Catholic Church, Gloucester Rd Mt Maunganui at 2:00pm Saturday 5th October. Donations to Waipuna Hospice please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2019