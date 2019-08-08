|
DUURSMA, Geertje (Gay) (nee Schuite). Passed away on Sunday 4th August 2019 with her daughter by her side, at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert, cherished Mum of Rita and George Parker, and the late John, adored Oma of Diane, Rebecca, Lance and Gary and great Oma of 6 great grandchildren. A service for Gay will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Tuesday 13th August at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019