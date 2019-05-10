Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Gaynor Estelle BALL

Gaynor Estelle BALL Notice
BALL, Gaynor Estelle. On Wednesday 8th May 2019, peacefully with her family in Whakatane, aged 83. Loved mother and mother in law of Mervyn and Charn Green, Sharlane and Michael Rusling, and Janette Green. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gaynor will be laying at 402 Awakeri Road, Whakatane until a private cremation on Monday 13 May. All welcome to come and share memories with Gaynor's family while she is at home. Communications please to the Ball family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
