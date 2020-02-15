Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Gaylene Isabel ONGLEY

Gaylene Isabel ONGLEY Notice
ONGLEY, Gaylene Isabel. On 11 February 2020 at Auckland Hospital, after a short illness, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Alex. Treasured and loved aunt, godmother and friend to many. "A beautiful lady with a true love of life". A service for Gaylene will be held in All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 18 February at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ giongley1102



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
