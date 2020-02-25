Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Anglican Church
24 Church Street
Timaru
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle PIKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle PIKE

Add a Memory
Gayle PIKE Notice
PIKE, Gayle. Passed peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bet and Eric Pike (Dannevirke). Dearly loved sister of John (Palmerston North) , and Elizabeth (Ashhurst) and special friend of Les. "Gone far too young but lived her life fully, and her way" Messages to PO Box 336 Timaru. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Gayle's life will be held at the St Mary's Anglican Church,24 Church Street Timaru,on Thursday, February 27 at 1pm followed by private interment.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -