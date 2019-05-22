|
WORN, Gaye Linda (nee Brabyn). Age 62. Passed away on Sunday night, the 19th May, after a courageous battle with cancer. Loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother in law of Katy and Brandon, Israel and Danielle, Emma and Chris, Simeon and Vannear and Rose and Darren. Cherished grandmother to her 8 grandchildren - Summer, River, Miah-Rose, Benjamin, Kruz, Lola, Isaiah and Ava. A celebration of Gaye's life will be held on Thursday 23rd May at 1.30pm, at The Chapel of Faith in Glen Eden. Followed by an Eco Burial at Waikumete Cemetery. Refreshments with the family will be at 5 Swanson Oaks, Swanson. State of Grace 0800 764 722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
