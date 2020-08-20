|
|
|
HILL, Gaye. Passed away peacefully on the 18th August 2020. Much loved wife of Barry (deceased). Dearly loved by her children Jo-Anne, Rosalind and David, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Julie, and her grandchildren Hannah and Simon, Sarah and Katherine, Eva, Daniel, Matthew and Simon, and Great Grandma to Reuben, Toby and Sophie. She brought sunshine into so many people's lives. "God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts". Assuming we are at Level 2 a service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 28th August at 3pm. Alternatively a memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Enquiries to Windsor Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020