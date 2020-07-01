|
KIRKPATRICK, Gay Pauline (Paddy). On 29 June 2020, peacefully at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mum of Robert and Lesley. Loved mother in law of Dave and Junko. Loved grandma to Mei, Roxanne and Alex, Ryan, Nina and Anna; Sam, Luke and Kate, loved grandma in law of David and Chin; Tayla and Karli. Great grandma to Jack, George, Blake and Diana. The family wish to thank the staff of Kimihia Rest Home for their wonderful care of our mum. A Service will be held at the Simmons Hall, 6 Pilgrim Place, Aparangi, Te Kauwhata on Friday 3 July at 11:00 am to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Kirkpatrick Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020