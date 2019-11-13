|
LOBB, Gay Ngaere (nee Shipman). Gay passed away peacefully on Monday 4 November 2019 at Middlemore Hospital comforted by 'her' four boys, and their wives. For 50 years, Gay was the beloved and devoted wife of Warwick. She was the champion mother of Stuart, Blair and Gareth and treasured mother in law of Alaina and Rachael. Gay was a devoted and much loved nana of five grandchildren. Jack, Charlotte, Elliot, Anya, Clara. She was also the cherished sister of Ann, Alan and Nola. Gay was an avid gardener, and while floral tributes would be appreciated by the family, her preference was for a donation to the cancer society website in her name. Honouring Gay's wishes an intimate family funeral has been held. Gay may you now rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019