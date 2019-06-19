|
|
|
WHITING, Gavin Lawrence. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore hospital on Monday 17 June 2019 aged 61 years. Dearly loved son of the late Heather and James Whiting. Loving Husband and soul mate of Jennifer. Much loved father of Timothy and Daniel. Father in law of Melissa and loved grandad Gavin of Cadyn, Evelyn, and the late Brooklyn and a new one yet to be born. Loved brother of Darryl and Murray. Dearly loved son in law of Pat and Ray Blayney. "You are now at peace my dear" Love you forever. A service to celebrate Gavin's life will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance Mangere Lawn Cemetery 85 McKenzie Road Mangere on Saturday 22 June 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gavin's Memory to Totara Hospice P O Box 75560 Manurewa 2243. All communications to 0276979799
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
