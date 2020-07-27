Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel
Chapel Drive
Te Awamutu

Gavin John MATTHEWS

Gavin John MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, Gavin John. Passed away on 25th July 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband of Sheryl. Loved father and father in law of Mark and Jodie (Perth) Grant and Kirsten (Te Awamutu), Brad and Cristyl (Te Puke). Cherished Grandad of Cooper; Cole, Ethan, Payton; and Heath. A Funeral Service will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 29th July 2020 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Matthews family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020
