|
|
|
ALEXANDER, Gavin John. Passed peacefully at home on November 19th with his family by his side after a courageous and dignified battle. Much loved soulmate of Fiona, loved and adored father to Jack and Rachel, Harry and Cindy. Much loved son of Ron and the late Jean. Loved stepson to Dorothy. Widely respected engineer, motorcycle enthusiast and cherished friend to many. Fly free my darling Gavin - forever etched in our hearts. A celebration of Gavin's life will be held on Thursday 26th November at the Coatesville Hall at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to West Auckland Hospice or Brain Research New Zealand. Contact phone number 021 0315205. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020