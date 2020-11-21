Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Gavin Frederick BOGGISS


1943 - 2020
Gavin Frederick BOGGISS Notice
BOGGISS, Gavin Frederick. 19 November 1943 - 20 November 2020. Slipped away to be with his cherished wife Tina the day after celebrating his 77th birthday with family and friends at Kawhia. Adored Father of Malcolm and Lois, BJ and Anita, Kimi and Tony, Selina and Richard. Loved Grandad of Abbey, Jade and Natasha, Zarna, Mitchell, Bella, Hillary and Callum. Much loved Great grandad of Braxton & Kaden. Dearly loved brother of Barry and the late Annette. "Out West towards the setting sun lies a little piece of paradise at the end of State Highway 31." The family welcome you to help us celebrate Gavin's life at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 at 11am followed by burial at the Pirongia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation in Gavins honour. All communications please to the Boggiss family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
