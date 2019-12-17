Home

The Natural Funeral Company
120 New North Road
Eden Terrace, Auckland
09-361 6080
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Gavin Alexander STILL

Gavin Alexander STILL Notice
STILL, Gavin Alexander. Passed away unexpectedly while enjoying the sea breeze and admiring the vista with a glass of wine on Saturday 14 December 2019, months short of his 80th birthday. Husband of Dianne (deceased), loving dad of Alexandra, Mathew (deceased) and Victoria, and grandfather of Victoria. We wish him happy sailings with Dianne, listening to his most favourite music. A service will be held on Saturday 21 December at 1pm, North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Live streaming is available please call for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest and Bird New Zealand. The Natural Funeral Company Ph 021 234 5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
