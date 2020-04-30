Home

Gary William HOFMANN

Gary William HOFMANN Notice
HOFMANN, Gary William. Born 30th August 1955. Passed away suddenly on 28th April 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Anne. Father of Jason, Bryn, Lynsey, Alissa, Krista, and Juliana. Grandfather of Karl, Caden, Liam, Lauryn, Fergus, Sophie, Krystle, Chloe, Paige, Dimize, Linkin, Amber and Haylee. Rest In Peace; he will be sadly missed by all. We will announce a date in the future to celebrate Gary's life. All communications to the Hofmann Family, 8 Melrose Avenue, Owhata, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
