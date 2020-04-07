|
MATAMUA, Gary Weremu. 19 February 1960 - 5 April 2020.Passed away peacefully at his home in Manunui surrounded by his loving family. Much loved soulmate of Gail.Dearly loved Dad of Bodine, Lucrezia and Thomas, Xena and Richard.Sweetest koko of Acacia and best mate of Roofus (his dog).Loved son of Monica and the late Ike. Dearly loved by his brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. Due to the current situation a burial has taken place. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020