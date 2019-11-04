Home

SIMS, Gary. Born May 10, 1961. Passed away on November 02, 2019. Gary has passed away after a long illness. Dear husband to Lynette and dear Dad to his treasured sons Bevan and partner Hannah, and Corey. Loving Poppa to grandchildren little Breanna, and Lockie that bought you so much joy. You were so brave, always within our hearts and memories. Rest peacefully now. Our heartfelt thanks to the West Harbour gardens for their kindness and wonderful care. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held in the Main Chapel, Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Wednesday 6 November at 3.30, pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Sims family c/o Morrisons Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
