FREEMAN, Gary Silvester. It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Gary Freeman (Kopane) on Saturday 2 May 2020, aged 78 years at Westella nursing home. Dearly loved and cherished Father, Father In Law and Grandfather of Amanda, Warwick (deceased), John, Daniel, Lauren and Lachlan Stringfellow. All messages to the Freeman/ Stringfellow family, C/O 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding. At Gary's request, a private cremation has taken place.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
