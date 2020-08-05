Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
More Obituaries for Gary WRIGHT
Gary Robert WRIGHT

Gary Robert WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Gary Robert. On 2nd August 2020, Gary passed away peacefully in North Shore Hospital after a sudden illness; aged 81 years. Most dearly loved husband and soulmate of Wendie. Father of Bradley and Janelle; stepfather of Melanie, Fiona, Maria, Peter John and Trish. Grandad of Jamie, Sydney, Spencer, Kody, Holly, Elise and Samuel. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Service, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Friday 7th August 2020 at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
