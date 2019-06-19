|
OLDCORN, Gary. Gary died at home in Pataua, surrounded by love and family. Trish, Anna, Cara, Frances and Matt will hold a memorial service to celebrate Gary's life at the Pataua North Hall, 17 Aubrey Road, Pataua on Saturday 22nd June 2019, from 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fund cancer research at the Malaghan Institute www.malaghan.org.nz the Sleep Radio app www.sleepradio.co.nz or Te Araroa trail www.teararoa.org.nz Communications to the Palmer Oldcorn Cross family c/- [email protected] com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
