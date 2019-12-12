|
|
|
VINNICOMBE, Gary Noel. At Tauranga Hospital on 10th December 2019, 6 days short of his 73rd birthday. Loved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved Dad of Ann- Marie and Dave, and the late Danny. Adored Grandad of Liana, Kaia and Eva, and loved brother of Kevin, Wendy, Colin, and the late Terry and Ian. A Celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co-operating Parish Church, 3 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Monday 16th December (his birthday) at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Pukerimu Cemetery, Paeroa at 3.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019