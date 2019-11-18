|
HICK, Gary Neil. Born December 16, 1938. Passed away on November 12, 2019. Peacefully ,in the wonderful care of the staff at North Haven Hospital Red Beach. Adored husband and soulmate of 55 years to Bette- Ann, beloved father and father in-law of Taanya and Mark, the late Brent and Selena , and dear friend of Selwyn. Treasured poppy of Dale, Missy, Hayden, Jodie, Steven, Madeline, Liam, Sophie, Croy and Ruby. Great Grandfather and Pop of Tori, Brent, Leroy, Mahu, Leah, Tane, Kent, Ella, Hayden Jnr and Mela and great friend to many . A loving family celebration of Gary's life was held Friday 15 November. Rest now my love ,you are finally with your Brenty Boy who's been waiting patiently for you. xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019