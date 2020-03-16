|
|
|
BROOME, Gary Morton Anthony. 10 August 1945 - 14 March 2020 After a long battle with cancer in which he fought bravely till the bitter end, he passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 14 March surrounded by his family. Dearly loved by his wife Helen and family. Father and Father in law of Jason and Ange, Erika and Chris, and Vicki. Pop to Luca, Angus, Alexa and Georgia. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday 17 March 2020 at 2pm. Followed by a public interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to the Broome family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2020