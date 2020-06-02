|
|
|
LANGSTONE, Gary Lowell. JP. On Saturday 30 May 2020, at Totara Hospice, Gary finally lost his long and stubbornly fought battle with cancer. His end was quiet and peaceful, with his wife Robyn stroking his forehead. (he was aged 74 years) Dearly loved by his wife Robyn, Father and Father-in-law of Andra and Peter, Nick and Megan, and loved, larger thanlife Grandad of Kyle and Ryan. In keeping with his wishes, there will be a private cremation, with a celebration of his life for friends and family at the family home in Karaka, on Saturday 6 June. 11am - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totara Hospice, Manukau, would be appreciated. In his last three days, Gary had so much love and care from all the staff there, words are not adequate to convey our thanks. Thank you. Any communications, to Nick 021 -773-735.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020