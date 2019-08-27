Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary HOLDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lewis Edward HOLDER

Add a Memory
Gary Lewis Edward HOLDER Notice
HOLDER, Gary Lewis Edward. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 25, 2019, aged 81. With much sadness, a giant Totara tree has fallen. Much loved and sadly missed partner of Colleen, brother of Allanah. Father and father-in-law to Grant, Venitta and Doug, Jason and Linda, Chris. Much loved by his grandchildren and extended family. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday August 30, at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Haere kia te moemoea . Ki te ringa ringa o te atua. Haere Haere Haere atu ra.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.