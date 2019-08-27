|
HOLDER, Gary Lewis Edward. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 25, 2019, aged 81. With much sadness, a giant Totara tree has fallen. Much loved and sadly missed partner of Colleen, brother of Allanah. Father and father-in-law to Grant, Venitta and Doug, Jason and Linda, Chris. Much loved by his grandchildren and extended family. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday August 30, at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Haere kia te moemoea . Ki te ringa ringa o te atua. Haere Haere Haere atu ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019