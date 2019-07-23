|
CANTLON, Gary Lewis (Gus). 12 March 1952 - 22 July 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family. Loving husband and best friend of Wendy. Much loved father and father in law of Mitchel and Petra, Jamie and Joanna. Grandad to Charlotte, Jack, Olivia, Quin and Oscar. An open service will be held at 1:00pm 25 July 2019 at the Paengaroa Hall, Hall Road, Paengaroa. Please no flowers, any donations to Waipuna Hospice. Messages to the Cantlon family c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019