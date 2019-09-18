|
FORD, Gary John. On 16th September 2019, with Family by his side, Gary passed away at Maygrove Hospital after a brief illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Gaynor, loved father of Janine, Katrina and Jared, and father in law of Phillip and Dax. Adored Poppa of Bethany, Ethan and Aydan; Zeke and Tiana. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 1.00pm on Friday 20th September 2019, prior to an interment at Auckland Memorial Park Cemetery, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019