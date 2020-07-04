Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
View Map
Gary John DANIELS

Gary John DANIELS Notice
DANIELS, Gary John. Passed away on Wednesday 1st April 2020 as a result of an accident. Much loved partner of Lucy. Precious Dad of Dianne, John and Terry and Grandpa of Samuel and Marianne. Dearly loved son of Gloria and John and brother of Russell. Rest in peace Gary. You will be sorely missed and will forever be in our hearts and memories. A memorial service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
