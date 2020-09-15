Home

Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Paul's Paihia
HAWKE, Gary Jack. Passed away peacefully at home in Paihia on Thursday 10th September 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Loved husband of Diane, proud dad of Rachael, Melanie, Jack and Samantha. Father-in-law of Ashley, Caitlyn and Ethan. Poppa of Dallas, Alex, Ellie, Stella, Nibbles and Jelly Bean. Son of the late Jack and Koa Hawke. Gary's funeral will be held at St Paul's Paihia on Thursday 17th September at 1:30pm. All communications to PO Box 6, Paihia 0200. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Gary to Hospice Mid-Northland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020
