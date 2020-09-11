Home

HAWKE, Gary Jack. Passed peacefully at home in Paihia on Thursday 10th September 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Loved husband of Diane, proud dad of Rachael, Melanie, Jack and Samantha. Father of and friend of Ashley, Caitlin and Ethan. Poppa of Dallas, Alex, Elle, Stella, Nibbles and Jelly Bean. Son of the late Jack and Koa Hawke. Service details to be advised. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Gary to Hospice Mid-Northland - https:/ /donorbox.org/donate-692 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
