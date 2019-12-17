Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 p.m.
HENDERSON, Gary. Passed away peacefully at home early Monday morning 16 December 2019, aged 66. Much loved father and father in law of Nikki and Shane, and Greg and Dayna. Cherished son of the late Steve and Clarice Henderson. Special Poppa to Indie, Nevaya, Rio, Ruby and Keeley, and loved friend of Bev. The service will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 19th December at 3pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Henderson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
