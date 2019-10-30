Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary CATLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Haswell CATLEY

Add a Memory
Gary Haswell CATLEY Notice
CATLEY, Gary Haswell. Passed away peacefully on 27 October 2019 with his loving family at his side. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Natasha and Greig, and Shae; treasured grandfather of Amelia and Ben and Harrison; loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Stuart and Sandra and their family. A private family service for Gary has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Neurological Foundation of NZ by going online to: https://neurological.org.nz. Correspondence to the Catley Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.