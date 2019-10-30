|
CATLEY, Gary Haswell. Passed away peacefully on 27 October 2019 with his loving family at his side. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Natasha and Greig, and Shae; treasured grandfather of Amelia and Ben and Harrison; loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Stuart and Sandra and their family. A private family service for Gary has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Neurological Foundation of NZ by going online to: https://neurological.org.nz. Correspondence to the Catley Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019